It took just a few hours for the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, to launch his new climate policy that includes a 180-degree turn from his predecessor. «I am leaving immediately of unfair and unilateral fraud of the Paris Climate Agreement,” the North American leader told his followers after taking office on Monday. It refers to the global pact to limit the global rise in temperatures, which for practical purposes means cutting greenhouse gas emissions linked to the use of oil, gas and coal.

Trump’s bet is clear. It will double the investment in fuel fossils, despite the fact that the United States produces more oil than any other country at any time, and will reverse policies on climate change and clean energy, as well as its political and economic collaboration in any international agreement on this matter.

Exiting the Paris Agreement will take time one year to become effectiveaccording to the statutes of the international pact. Still, it will mean that the United States will no longer try to meet voluntarily assumed emissions reduction commitments, of up to 66% in 2035 compared to 2005 levels. And it is a significant blow, since currently the North American economy is the second emitter in the world, only behind China. The measure comes accompanied, according to the executive order signed by Trump, by the rejection of international commitments of climate finance assumed under the previous administration.

Contagion effect

«The Paris agreement remains the best hope for all humanity. Europe will continue on that course, and will work with all countries that want (…) to stop global warming,” reacted the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.









But there are voices that warn that the American position could sundermine the efforts to reduce emissions of China or India. In fact, Argentine President Javier Milei has already said that he values ​​his participation in the climate agreement, while China has shown “concern” about the US position. “Climate change is a common challenge,” said Chinese spokesperson Guo Jiakun, “no country can remain insensitive or solve the problem alone.”

As already happened in Trump’s first term, there will be a part of the territory that remains committed to the Paris Agreement. Coalitions that bring together cities, states, companies and businesses such as ‘America Is All In’ or ‘US Climate Alliance’, have made it clear that they will continue to be aligned with the commitments made, despite the fact that federal laws go in the other direction.

«Drill, drill and drill»

But on his first day Trump made more changes: he declared the first “energy emergency” of US history, with the intention of expediting the approval of regulations favorable to energy production. The idea is to increase production to lower energy prices and inflation in general. “We will drill, drill, drill,” he said in his inaugural address.

But there are measures that it is not yet clear if they can be implemented. According to CNN, Trump has promised to reverse Biden’s order banning offshore oil drilling on some 250 million hectares of ocean, but undoing it may be An act of Congress is necessary. Additionally, Trump wants to make Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge available for more drilling, but recent auctions have failed due to a lack of interest from the oil industry itself.

But in addition to boosting the production of fossil fuels, Trump has also wanted stop all incentives for the energy transition to clean energy in the Biden era. It has stopped concessions for wind farms on the coast (the “big ugly windmills”); instructed the review of restarting the export of liquefied gas, which Biden stopped; and began the elimination of subsidies for electric cars. “With my actions today… we will repeal the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry,” he said.

Analysis predicts that Trump’s policies will significantly slow the pace of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.