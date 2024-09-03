Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Trump keeps making questionable statements about the US military. Now his nephew Fred is giving us insight into what his uncle really thinks about the veterans.

Washington DC – Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s nephew, is attacking his uncle. The former president does not care about veterans and military personnel. Fred Trump said in an interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC: “He just doesn’t give a damn about them. He doesn’t care about them.” But the veterans and the US military are of no importance to Uncle Donald in terms of US elections of great importance.

Trump wants to win over veterans in US election – but repeatedly makes derogatory comments

Just last week, Trump portrayed himself as a great supporter of the military during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. At the cemetery for deceased military personnel, an argument broke out between Trump’s team and some employees. Presidential candidates are actually prohibited from taking videos and photos for the election campaign at the cemetery. However, Trump’s campaign ignored the rule.

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate. He is repeatedly criticized for his statements about the US military. (Archive photo) © Julia Nikhinson

Criticism of the way the US military is being treated – Trump repeatedly makes mistakes in the US election campaign

In general, the former president does not have a particularly good hand when it comes to dealing with the military. In his first presidential campaign in 2015, Trump made derogatory comments about Senator and veteran John McCain. Trump said at the time: “He is not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who were not captured.” His nephew Fred Trump held on MSNBC and said of the now deceased McCain: “He is a real hero – that has to be said very clearly. The fact that Donald essentially called him a ‘loser’ is something I don’t understand.” MSNBC’s reporting is usually on the side of the Democrats. Former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki also works as a moderator for the station.

And during this year’s election, Trump was repeatedly criticized. The visit to Arlington Cemetery is not the only faux pas. Trump’s missteps often come alone. In mid-August, he described the civilian honor of the USA as “much better” than the military honor, since most military personnel who are awarded this honor are usually in “very bad shape” or even already “deceased,” as Politico had reported.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Military an important part of the US elections – and Fred Trump rants against the ex-president

The issue of the US military is repeatedly raised by both sides in the election campaign. Kamala Harris Vice, Tim Walz as well as Trump’s Vice JD Vance have a military background. The two also criticized republican Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. In a campaign speech in Detroit shortly after visiting Arlington Cemetery, the former president described the Afghanistan debacle as a “humiliation”. The withdrawal ordered by Biden had caused American credibility and respect for America to collapse.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

In general, Fred Trump is not particularly positive about his uncle. In July, his nephew had sharply criticized Trump. Behind closed doors, according to Fred, the former president is said to have slandered people with disabilities: “These people… the condition they are in, all the expenses, maybe these people should just die.” (sure)