Can you really launch a so-called digital currency and create value out of nothing? Donald Trump seems to have found a financing formula with his foray into the world of cryptocurrencies, although the problem is who will lose out along the way. In a move that surprised both investors and analysts, the new American president launched his own ‘memecoin’, a type of cryptocurrency that, beyond its apparent satirical character, accumulates a value that is difficult to ignore.

The TRUMP cryptocurrency (as it is called) reached a capitalization of 14,000 million dollars in the first 48 hours. But behind the glow of the numbers, troubling questions arise: Who does this project really benefit besides Trump himself? And most importantly, who will pay the price?

The question is not trivial: What happens when an active political figure directly controls such a volatile financial instrument? With more than 80% of the coins reserved for entities linked to Trumpaccusations of manipulation have not been long in coming. Is this the beginning of a new era of celebrity cryptocurrencies, or just another case of unbridled speculation?

The rise of TRUMP: between propaganda and opportunism

The TRUMP memecoin announcement came unexpectedly and with a festive tone in the middle of the campaign. Through his Truth Social platform, Trump presented the cryptocurrency as a celebration of the values ​​he believes it represents: winning at all costs.. However, the speed with which its value skyrocketed, reaching billions in just a few hours, has sparked as much praise as suspicion.

What is a memecoin and why do people speculate with them?

Memecoins, such as Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, They are cryptocurrencies born in internet culture. They are often based more on jokes and popularity than practical use or robust technology. However, they have proven capable of generating fortunes overnight. TRUMP is part of this trend, but with a dangerous twist: its launch does not come from a community of anonymous enthusiasts, but from a political figure with millions of devoted followers and a history of polarization.

This direct connection to Trump poses particular risks. According to critics such as Jacob Silverman, an author specializing in cryptocurrencies, cWhen a single entity controls the majority of currencies (in this case, 80% are in the hands of Trump-affiliated organizations), it opens the door to questionable practices like pump-and-dump.. This tactic consists of artificially inflating the price of a cryptocurrency and then selling large quantities, generating drops that disproportionately affect small investors.

The ethical and political risks of a presidential memecoin

The fact that a sitting president controls a cryptocurrency raises unique ethical dilemmas. On the one hand, its popularity and global reach ensure that the project will attract massive investments, which could be used as a tool of economic and political power.

On the other hand, this centralized control contradicts the fundamental principles of decentralization that gave rise to cryptocurrencies.

The impact on your followers

The speculative nature of memecoins means that for every winner, there is a loser. In the case of TRUMP, the most affected could be precisely those followers who invest out of loyalty to their political figurewithout fully understanding the risks of the crypto market. Azeem Khan, co-founder of Morph blockchain, sums it up clearly to the magazine Wire: “For someone to win, someone has to lose.”

Besides, the appearance of a second cryptocurrency launched by Melania Trump (MELANIA) has already created chaos in the market, reducing the value of the original token by 50 percent. This move reinforces the perception that the project is not designed to protect its investors, but rather to maximize the personal benefits of the Trump family.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of TRUMP is his potential to become a vehicle for bribery and influence peddling. Jacob Silverman argues that political or corporate actors could artificially inflate the price of the token to curry favor with the president without making direct transfers. These types of transactions, although difficult to trace, could open a new front in the debate over the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

TRUMP and MELANIA’s release comes at a critical time for the cryptocurrency industry. After a period of boom and scandals, including the collapse of major platforms such as FTX, the sector faces unprecedented regulatory scrutiny. Trump, however, seems determined to position himself as the “crypto president,” promising to make the United States the world leader in digital assets.

This bet is not without risks. If the projects associated with him fail, they could reinforce the public perception of cryptocurrencies as a sector plagued by scams and volatility. However, if they are successful, they could consolidate a new form of political and business financing, marking a before and after in the relationship between cryptocurrencies and political power.