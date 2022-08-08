Home page politics

Donald Trump was recently heavily incriminated at the hearings of the investigative committee on the Capitol attack. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

It was initially unclear why the FBI was investigating the former US President’s property in Florida. Trump himself speaks of “political persecution” on his social media channels.

Washington – According to ex-US President Donald Trump, the FBI federal police searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, search and occupation by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a network he co-founded. “This unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump continued. His safe was also opened.

Trump called the process “political persecution”. It was initially unclear why the property was searched. Media reported that the FBI had ended the search. A CNN reporter said Trump was not at home during the action. The ex-president was recently heavily incriminated by witnesses at the public hearings of the investigative committee on the Capitol attack. Accordingly, Trump knew that the demonstrators were armed on January 6, 2021 and deliberately sent them to the Capitol.

Is Trump facing criminal prosecution?

Recently, there had been growing evidence that the Justice Department was investigating Trump’s behavior more closely. The question is whether Attorney General Merrick Garland could take criminal action against Trump. Trump has also been accused of withholding files and documents from his time in the White House and even flushing down the toilet. Trump rejected that. Actually, in the USA all correspondence of the president has to be archived and kept for posterity.

The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that the investigation was related to the documents. After his tenure, Trump took several boxes of files to his Mar-a-Lago estate. According to reports, this included important communication documents – including letters from North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un and a letter from Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. Trump finally turned over several documents to the National Archives and Records Administration. dpa