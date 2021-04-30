The house and office of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, ex-mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, was searched. He is suspected of trying to lobby the interests of Ukrainian businessmen in 2019, as well as using some politicians in Kiev to search for compromising evidence on Joe Biden’s son in the midst of the 2020 election campaign. Izvestia was trying to find out why they came to Giuliani and whether the Democrats would put pressure on the “Trump people”.

“Legal banditry”

“What they did today was legal banditry. Why do this with someone, let alone someone who was the Assistant Attorney General, Federal Attorney, Mayor of New York, and personal attorney for the 45th President of the United States, ” reacted Robert Costello, Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, on reports that at 6 a.m. local time, April 28, federal investigators raided Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and his office on Park Avenue in the country’s largest city.

Trump’s former personal defender has his phone and other electronic devices seized. The search warrant, which is being conducted in connection with possible violations committed by Trump administration officials in contacts with the Ukrainian authorities, has been sought by prosecutors over the past few months. According to Costello, there are officially no charges against Giuliani so far. not nominated, he himself does not consider himself guilty of any wrongdoing.

From prosecutors to lawyers

Early in his career, Giuliani headed the same Manhattan Attorney’s Office that is now investigating his case. He was known as a tough prosecutor who cracked down on organized crime and corrupt politicians.

A successful fight against the mafia allowed Giuliani to accomplish what seemed impossible in 1993 – to become the first Republican mayor of New York in a long time. He promised to fight crime on the streets and did it: under him, the crime situation in the city has improved significantly. But he received the real recognition of the Americans thanks to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

While President George W. Bush remained silent, Giuliani became the main politician from whom the whole world learned the details of the tragedy that shocked the United States, he also convinced the Americans that they could cope with what happened. Time magazine named him “the man of 2001”, and the Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II knighted Giuliani.

Giuliani became one of the most popular Republican politicians. In 2008, he tried to participate in the presidential campaign, but after a couple of months withdrew from the race, supporting the candidacy of John McCain. After the Republican lost to Barack Obama, Rudy went into the shadows for 8 years.

He returned in 2016, becoming one of the first Republicans to support Donald Trump’s candidacy. The politician appreciated this personal loyalty. After the victory of the billionaire, Giuliani was considered a contender for the post of secretary of state. But he never headed the State Department, he was prepared for another position – the president’s personal lawyer. “ In recent years, Giuliani’s reputation has been tarnished by attempts to help Donald Trump find dirt on President Biden’s son in Ukraine, unfounded statements about large-scale falsification [результатов выборов] and repeated attempts to help Trump in court to overturn the results of the 2020 vote “, – wrote about this The New York Times.

Ukrainian affairs

In 2019, journalists learned that Giuliani was flying to Kiev for talks with the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump’s opponents suspected something was wrong: why send a personal lawyer when there are many politicians and officials who could meet with the Ukrainian leader.

Subsequently, a letter surfaced on the network in which Rudy was named one of Trump’s main confidants, with which he can put pressure on foreign leaders. Then a transcript of the talks between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine was leaked to the media, during which Trump asked Zelensky to help with an investigation into his main political opponent, Joseph Biden. It was planned to carry out this through the personal representative of the American leader.

The investigation suspects that during a trip to Ukraine, the natives of the Soviet Union, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, helped to search for dirt on Biden Giuliani. They are accused of violating campaign finance rules. It is believed that the former Trump lawyer could lobby the interests of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen in the Trump administration in 2019, as well as be involved in the removal of the US Ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who could interfere in this case. …

“Will continue to dig around Trump”

FBI agents also ransacked the home of former federal attorney Victoria Toensing, a senior Justice Department official, in Washington. She was an acquaintance of Giuliani and communicated with several Ukrainians who were looking for incriminating evidence on the Biden. Toensing was also a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, accused in the United States. Giuliani also turned to the latter for help.

While the FBI and federal prosecutors do not give comments on the Giuliani case. Issuing a search warrant is not considered tantamount to bringing charges against an ex-mayor. However, now we can definitely say that the investigation entered an active phase: under Trump, the Justice Department was delayed, but after the department was headed by Biden’s proposed Merrick Garland, the order was issued …

Giuliani’s searches coincided with messages in the media that the former American leader Donald Trump wanted to bring his supporters to rallies in May under the already famous slogan Make America Great Again. Similar events were actively carried out in 2016 during the election campaign and continued during his presidential term. Trump now does not excludethat in 2024 could run again for the post of American leader.

Sergei Kislitsyn, senior researcher at IMEMO RAN, in an interview with Izvestia, notes that while Trump, although his rating among voters has recently slightly shaken, is really popular. “But despite this, by the next elections in 2024, the Republicans need to move away from the image of Trump, to nominate a new candidate. They need to continue Trump’s course, but without him, because he himself is quite toxic to hesitant voters. After the storming of the Capitol, many in the Republican Party turned their backs on Trump, many sponsors who traditionally supported the Republicans left, ”the political scientist is sure.