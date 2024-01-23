Nikki Haley congratulated Trump on his victory in the first primaries in New Hampshire

US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, former permanent representative of the country to the UN Nikki Haley congratulated former head of state Donald Trump on his victory in the first primaries held in the state of New Hampshire. About it reports The Sun.

“He deserved it. And I want to acknowledge this,” the politician said. At the same time, as the publication clarifies, Hayley herself took last place. Despite the defeat, she stressed that “the race is far from over.”