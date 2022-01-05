Loaded with disinformation, supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol a year ago. Believing that not Joe Biden, but their husband had won, they tried by force to have their representatives destroy the election result.

Now, twelve months later, it is clear that this was not some random mess, spontaneously incited by a speech from Trump. The hearings of the so-called ‘Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol’ show that the attack had been discussed by several demonstrators weeks earlier. That senior Trump officials were involved in its preparation. The committee will publish its conclusions this year.

What’s painfully clear is that whatever those findings are, some Americans won’t want to believe them. Because the storming of the Capitol has not united the United States—as one might expect after a major, shocking national event that struck the heart of democracy.

On the contrary. The lie that Trump has been robbed of his presidency has taken root: 71 percent of Republicans believe Biden was not lawfully elected. More worryingly, almost a third of independent voters think so. 74 million Americans voted for Republicans.

It is also worrying that the lie has taken hold of the Republican party. Conservatives who do not support the Trump line are marginalized. Are treated like dissidents. Realize that they themselves have no chance of reelection without a declaration of support from the former president. In November, the elections for the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate seats.

Even more worrisome is that Republicans are making legal attempts to influence future election results. Steps have been taken in nineteen states to limit the right to vote: voting by mail – according to Trump ‘dangerous’ – is no longer possible, the number of polling stations has been reduced, registration lists have been cleaned up, but voters have not been told that they have to register again as a result. This particularly affects those who vote for the Democratic party given their background.

In a number of – Republican – states it is regulated that the incumbent majority party can determine the election results. This makes voting meaningless. A Viking helmet and baseball bat are no longer necessary as democracy is being eroded.

It is a shame that a party lends itself to this. In a healthy democracy, the loser would have asked himself what went wrong, how voters can be convinced in the next election. In a healthy democracy, the public interest always comes first, and democracy certainly does.

The US is no longer seen by many as an exemplary country, but the country is often followed suit. When the US sanctioned torture with the opening of Guantanamo Bay, other – less democratic – countries saw it as encouragement. Trump’s attacks on media have also been replicated. ‘Fake news’ is a term that is even used by Dutch politicians.

The developments in the US should be of concern to everyone. It is to be hoped that America’s way of propagating democratic values ​​in the world will not be permanently damaged.