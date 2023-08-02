Home page politics

The former US President’s legal problems are far-reaching. An overview.

Washington – Secret documents that were taken away, hush money payments to a porn actress, possible influence on elections in the state of Georgia: no ex-American president has ever had such extensive legal problems as Donald Trump.

A look at the most important current proceedings in addition to Trump’s indictment in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

New York indictment related to hush money to porn star

New York prosecutors have charged Trump with falsifying business records. He is said to have attempted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election, in which he emerged victorious. At the center of the allegations is the payment of hush money to a porn actress. Trump pleaded “not guilty”. The trial in the case is scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Prosecution in the affair of taking away secret government documents

Prosecutors accuse Trump of illegally storing highly sensitive information from his time as US President. According to the indictment, the documents included information on US nuclear capabilities and US military contingency plans. The federal police FBI had searched his private property Mar-a-Lago in Florida last August and confiscated various classified documents there. Again, Trump pleaded not guilty when the charges were presented in Miami in June. It is the first federal indictment for Trump. The process is scheduled to start on May 20, 2024.

Criminal investigations into possible election manipulation

In the state of Georgia, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating Trump for possible vote rigging in the 2020 presidential election. Georgia was one of the states that played a key role in the outcome of the election. Biden won there by a narrow margin of around 12,000 votes. Trump tried to have his election defeat there, as in other states, subsequently changed. Among other things, he bluntly asked the chief election supervisor in Georgia in a telephone call to “find” enough votes for him to “recalculate” the result. An indictment could be imminent.

Trump convicted of sexual assault in civil trials

In addition to the criminal proceedings, Trump is also involved in a number of civil disputes. In May, Trump was fined millions of dollars in a civil trial for sexual assault and defamation. A New York grand jury found it proven that Trump sexually abused and later defamed writer E. Jean Carroll in a New York upscale department store in the mid-1990s. The jury dismissed the allegation of rape. Trump announced that he would take action against the decision. The judge rejected a corresponding attempt by his lawyers to present the fine of five million dollars as excessive. dpa