Representatives of the defense of the former head of the United States of America Donald Trump said that the Senate does not have powers to impose a ban on him from holding public office in the future, reports TASS…

The former president’s lawyers stressed that Trump is now a private person.

“The Senate has no jurisdiction over him as a private person in terms of the question of his ability to hold office,” the lawyers say.

In their opinion, such a ban would be a violation of the constitution.

Trump’s defense has also denied accusations of inciting supporters to storm the Capitol.

“We deny that the phrase“ if you don’t fight with all your might, you will no longer have a country ”had anything to do with the actions of the Capitol,” the lawyers said, noting that it was about the need to fight for ensuring the security of elections in general.

Formerly Trump’s lawyer David Sean stated that his client had no chance of a successful outcome of the impeachment trial. The lawyer also stressed that such a process endangers any emotionally speaking political speaker in the United States.