From: Sandra Kathe

Donald Trump is currently under investigation for hush money payments, secret documents, his role in the Capitol storm and electoral interference.

Washington – For the first time in the history of USA charges were brought against a former US President in the spring of this year – now coming donald trump on a total of three criminal cases, which will probably be heard in courts in the US capital Washington DC, New York City and Miami in early 2024 at the earliest. And now the president who was voted out could face charges in the southern US state of Georgia.

Several US media reported on Saturday (August 12) that hearings before a jury panel are to take place next Tuesday, which could soon decide on a possible fourth indictment against Donald Trump and possibly his team. As in the last in Washington DC charges of electoral conspiracy Georgia is also about Trump’s behavior after the 2020 US election.

Four criminal cases are already under investigation against the ousted US President Donald Trump. © Stefani Reynolds/AFP

Trump’s defeat in 2020: How the President-elect wanted to turn the election

The president in office at the time had voiced unsubstantiated security concerns before the election and emphasized the alleged manipulability of the presidential election. After his defeat, he refused the election victory of his opponent Joe Biden to recognize and said that the election had been “stolen” from him. And indeed, the outcome of the election was close enough that many of his fans still believe the story to this day.

Among the states in which there were just a few thousand votes between Republicans and Democrats between the candidates is the southern state of Georgia, which Biden won by almost 12,000 votes. Here Trump tried – as the recordings suggest – to persuade the Republican chief election supervisor, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” the missing votes for him and “recalculate” the result. The prosecutor responsible, Fanni Willis, had already signaled in July that the results of the investigation were sufficient for an indictment. Willis and her team were “ready to go,” they said at the time.

Accusations against Donald Trump: That’s what the announced negotiations are about

It is now expected that the public prosecutor’s office will possibly also present the results of their investigation in the coming week. That’s what they reported New York Times and the US broadcaster CNN. A few days later, the jury could already decide whether Trump and those who supported him in his attempted election interference should be charged or not.

With the indictment by the Manhattan public prosecutor’s office in New York for an alleged hush money payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, an indictment for illegally kept secret documents and their concealment in Trump’s private home Mar-a-Lago in Miami and the indictment brought in Washington just a few days ago his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, an indictment in Georgia would be the fourth indictment against Trump, but that doesn’t have to stop him from to become US President again.

Possible next procedure: But Trump could still become president again

In the primaries of republican Trump is still the top favorite in the USA, and many of his fans and at least quite a few of the Republican core electorate support the ex-president and still believe at least some of his claims about electoral fraud or alleged corruption and crimes goes to the democratic opponents.

None of these cases, and no possible conviction, preclude Trump from running for president or becoming president in 2024. The case in Georgia would not be heard at the federal but at the state level, so he could not pardon himself in the event of an election victory. (saka with dpa)