Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump ended their pleading before the Senate on Friday, denouncing a trial they deemed aimed at “eliminating a political opponent.”

Bruce Castor, the last speaker among the three lawyers, asserted that the aim of this trial was to “erase (the votes) of 75 million voters and criminalize political opinions.”

After the defense, it is the Senate’s turn to put their questions to the parties in writing.

The trial was so fast-paced that David Shawn said a verdict could be issued before the two.