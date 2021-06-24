OfPatrick Mayer shut down

According to a report, Donald Trump’s New York attorney, Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani “, is suspended. The allegations against the ex-mayor are grave.

Munich / New York – The pressure on Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani is growing. It’s a polarizing case in the US: How FOCUS Online citing the New York Times reports, an appeals court has suspended ex-President Donald Trump’s attorney and revoked the 77-year-old’s license.

A disciplinary committee had accused Giuliani of having made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the US presidential election in 2020 as a lawyer, it is said. Giuliani’s behavior “threatened the public interest and justified a provisional suspension from the exercise of the law,” the court ruled in the New York Times quoted.

Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani: Donald Trump’s lawyer himself has trouble with the judiciary

After the election defeat by the new US President Joe Biden, Trump had legally challenged the result of the US presidential election – and received significant support from Rudy Giuliani. One argument made by the former mayor of New York was that voting machines had allegedly been manipulated.

imago0120468739h.jpg © TASOS KATOPODIS via www.imago-images.de

Giuliani has not been out of the headlines in the US for weeks. The US Federal Police, the FBI, recently investigated his apartment and office because the Trump supporter is suspected of having engaged in illegal lobbying for Ukrainian customers.

The news channel CNN had then reported on tape recordings of a telephone conversation made in July 2019. In this conversation, Giuliani is said to have put Ukrainian officials under pressure to investigate unfounded allegations against Biden. Now Giuliani has received a substantial fine himself by losing his license, according to the report. Even more: the lawyer is accused of lying. Will Trump continue to stick with him? The 75-year-old is struggling with serious problems himself. It says from the United States.

Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani suspended: Donald Trump is also struggling with problems

So should Donald Trump now has a bad relationship with his son-in-law Jared Kushner *. At least that’s what CNN reporter Jim Acosta claims. “I never thought that I would see this day,” said the TV correspondent on the program “Anderson Cooper 360”: “But today I spoke to a long-time Trump adviser who said that Trump was taking advantage of Kushner feel. “Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump – two confidants with great difficulties. (pm) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA