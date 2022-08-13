Trump is under federal investigation for an alleged violation of the Espionage Act for mishandling classified documents, an offense that can carry years in prison. Both investigations take place in the midst of a complex electoral context, in which the majority is at stake in both chambers of Congress.

As published by The New York Times on August 13, one of the lawyers of Donald Trump, former president of the United States, signed a statement stating that all the classified material in the possession of the former White House tenant had been returned to the authorities.

The document was signed in June after a senior Justice Department official visited the tycoon’s home in Florida, the same one searched by the FBI this week, to discuss the handling of sensitive material Trump possessed.

The results of the search by the US intelligence agency in the Mar-a-Lago mansion, eleven volumes of classified documents, deny what Trump’s lawyer had claimed in June.

According to the American newspaper, the fact that this statement exists shows that the former president and his defense have not been clear about the material in the residence of Biden’s predecessor.

A detailed list of assets seized in the execution of an FBI search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate shows documents labeled “Secret,” “Confidential” and “Top Secret” after be seen. Issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, August 12, 2022 REUTERS – JIM BOURG

Given this situation, the Department of Justice has not issued any statement.

This Saturday, August 13, it was also learned that the presidents of the Intelligence committees of the House of Representatives and the Oversight and Reform Committee questioned the national director of Intelligence, Avril Haines, about what damage the event may have caused to national security. that Trump had the documents.

Both heads of the board, belonging to the Democratic Party, pointed out that “former President Trump’s conduct has potentially put our national security at serious risk. This issue requires a full review, in addition to the ongoing police investigation.”

A complex context that raises accusations

The raid and the public question of the investigations against Donald Trump take place in the middle of the electoral race for the mid-term elections, in which the Democrats are playing for their majority in both houses of Congress.

President Joe Biden’s party does not arrive with the best expectations for the elections, especially due to the president’s low popularity. However, a string of Democratic victories in recent days has given the ruling party a breathing space.

For example, the death of the leader of al Qaeda, the approval of the billionaire Inflation Reduction Law, lowering it to a few tenths of the increase in prices, among others.









In the House, the Democratic majority has been accused of “creating the illusion of doing something positive before the elections”, while the leader of the minority of the conservatives, Kevin McCarthy, recalled that in the event of a hypothetical Republican victory “there will come a new Congress with a new plan to change things.

A Republican majority in one or both chambers of the US legislature would make Biden’s management extremely difficult, since he would need alliances between the two parties to advance his reform plans.

Some alliances that look even more impossible after the investigation against Trump, one of the deepest ditches between the two colors of American politics.

Most Republicans in Congress consider the Mar-a-Lago raid and the judicial investigations surrounding the politician and tycoon to be a “witch hunt.” The truth is that party members have rallied in defense of Donald Trump, who has long flirted with the possibility of running for election again in 2024 without confirming it.

A complex context in which electoral accusations are raised for the benefit of the political group in power.

with Reuters