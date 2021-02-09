Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer David Sean withdrew a request to suspend the impeachment process from Friday evening to Sunday due to the need to observe Shabbat, the newspaper writes. Hill…

Earlier, the lawyer sent a letter to the leaders of the Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Sean said that he professes Judaism and observes Shabbat, which is why he will not be able to participate in the hearing on Friday evening.

However, on Monday, the lawyer withdrew his request for fear that, through his fault, the process would drag on. At the same time, Sean noted that on Saturday he will not be present in court.

We will remind, the former American president is accused of inciting mutiny during the riots on January 6 in the building of Congress. Lawyers for the 45th American president said the procedure was contrary to US law.

At the same time, the former American leader himself refused to speak at the impeachment process.