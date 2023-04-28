On January 2021, 2021, Trump loyalists stormed the Congressional Building, on the day the election results were certified, and caused chaos that resulted in deaths and injuries.

According to the newspaper, Pence spent more than 5 hours in the Federal District Court in Washington, DC, while he had received a summons to appear earlier this year.

Observers say that Pence was subjected to “terrible” pressure in the last days of 2020 and early 2021 by his then president, Donald Trump, to play a role in obstructing Congress’ approval of Joe Biden’s victory.

Pence is being seen as a key witness in this case, especially since he did not agree with Trump, and chose to support the officially announced results.

Pence appeared before the court amid anticipation that he would soon confirm his candidacy for the US presidential elections on behalf of the Republican Party.

And Trump wanted Pence to help him, because the Vice President in the United States is the one who presides over the Senate.

This case is added to the many troubles besieging Trump from all sides. Earlier this April, he became the first US president to be charged with criminal charges.

Former President Trump appeared in court in New York, where he was accused of buying the silence of a pornographic actress in the 2016 presidential elections, but he denied the accusation against him in detail.

And press reports stated that Pence was very disturbed by slogans raised by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and demanded that he be hanged, after he was considered a “traitor.”

But Pence expressed his explicit refusal to charge Trump, saying that it sends a terrifying message about the judiciary in the United States.