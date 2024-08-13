Users report difficulties accessing Spaces; X owner says audio will be released for those who missed the live broadcast

The live broadcast of the interview between former US President and White House candidate Donald Trump (Republican Party) and the owner of X (former Twitter), businessman Elon Musk, was interrupted on Monday night (August 12). The conversation between the Republican and the billionaire was scheduled to start at 9 pm (Brasília time), but users who tried to access the Spaces received the message “details not available”. Musk said the interview would continue for those who were able to access the live and that the recorded audio would be posted later.