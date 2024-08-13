Trump says Ukraine doesn’t have enough troops to continue the conflict

US Republican presidential candidate and former head of state Donald Trump gave an interview to American entrepreneur Elon Musk, which he announced on August 6.

The call was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Monday, August 12 (3 a.m. Moscow time Tuesday, August 13), but was delayed by 45 minutes. Musk attributed the delay to a massive DDOS attack on the X social network aimed at Trump.

This massive attack illustrates that many are opposed to people hearing what Trump has to say. Elon Musk American entrepreneur

He noted that the interview with Trump is aimed at independent voters who are “just trying to make a decision.”

Related materials:

Trump Calls Biden a Vegetable, Harris Incompetent

At the start of the two-hour conversation, the former president touched on the assassination attempt on him during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. According to him, the US Secret Service worked “professionally”, but its employees “lacked coordination”.

Something surreal happened, something I had never experienced before. I immediately realized that it was a bullet and that the impact was very strong. Donald Trump US presidential candidate

He also touched on the upcoming presidential elections in November. According to Trump, the current American leader Joe Biden refused to participate in the election race as a result of a coup, because he did not want to withdraw his candidacy, but the Democrats insisted on it.

Trump compared Biden himself to a vegetable, as he saw footage of him on vacation that he “could barely walk.” “It looks so bad. It’s like we don’t have a president,” Trump explained.

Trump considers his Democratic rival in the elections, Vice President Kamala Harris, to be even more incompetent than the current occupant of the White House.

At the same time, according to Trump, the latter is not liked by the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, and considers Biden a stupid person.

They have five months to do something, but I don’t think they will. It’s all just talk. He’s incompetent and she’s incompetent. Donald Trump US presidential candidate

Related materials:

Trump expressed hope to get along with Putin again

Trump also spoke about his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with whom he said he got along well when he was in office, despite rumors that he had any special ties to Moscow.

I had a good relationship with Putin, despite the conspiracy that lasted for about two years. I know Putin very well. I got along very well with him, he respected me Donald Trump US presidential candidate

He also expressed hope that he would be able to get along with Putin again if he wins the US elections.

I hope we get along with him again. You know, getting along with him would be good, not bad. Donald Trump US presidential candidate

Related materials:

Trump Accuses Biden of Starting Ukrainian Conflict

According to the former head of the White House, the Ukrainian conflict began because of Joe Biden’s “stupidity.”

After I left the post, they [российские власти] started to form large armies there, on the border with Ukraine. I looked at it and thought that Putin took this step because he is a good negotiator and he wants to negotiate Donald Trump US presidential candidate

Trump stressed that, instead of negotiating with the Russian leader, Biden began to “talk nonsense.” “For example, he said that Ukraine could now become a member of NATO,” he said.

At the same time, the American politician stated that Ukraine does not have enough military personnel to continue the conflict with Russia. At the same time, he acknowledged the power of the Russian army.

The former president also said that he maintained good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said that this should continue — it is in the interests of the United States. At the same time, Washington should not allow the interests of Russia and China to coincide, he believes.

Related materials:

Trump named the biggest threat to humanity

Donald Trump sees the greatest threat to humanity not in global warming, but in nuclear warming.

In his opinion, if a third world war is unleashed, it will certainly include the use of nuclear weapons, which will provoke “destruction the likes of which the world has never seen.”