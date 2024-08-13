According to the criteria of

Trump’s 3 key points on immigration in the United States:

“Illegal immigration” “saved” his life . This was said by Trump in the interview because on July 13, just before being hit in the ear, the candidate turned his head to point out to the public a graph showing the decline in the arrival of illegal immigrants during his term (2017-2021).

. This was said by Trump in the interview because on July 13, just before being hit in the ear, the candidate turned his head to point out to the public a graph showing the decline in the arrival of illegal immigrants during his term (2017-2021). Trump again spoke of “the largest deportation in history” of the United States, promising that if elected president, he will focus his efforts on expelling illegal immigrants who are in the country.

of the United States, promising that if elected president, he will focus his efforts on expelling illegal immigrants who are in the country. He criticized Joe Biden for “opening the borders” for illegal immigrantsaccusing Democrats of allowing countries like Venezuela to lower their crime rates by sending those people to the United States.

Trump claimed that “illegal immigration” saved his life. Photo:Reuters Share

Elon Musk’s support for Republicans and Donald Trump’s return to X

The interview between Trump and Musk took place on the X platform itself, which also owns Tesla, Starlink and other major companies, After a long absence of the former president from the platformwho abandoned it when it was still called Twitter.

However, before the virtual meeting, Trump began making posts that marked The Republican’s return to his old favorite communication channelMusk, who previously revealed that he supported Democrats, has expressed his support for Trump in these elections.