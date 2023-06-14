Trump’s indictments | Trump spoke to his supporters: Said that as president he would appoint his own special prosecutor to investigate Biden, that he would destroy the “deep state”

According to Trump, the “totally corrupt” Democratic President Biden’s administration has filed trumped-up charges against him because he is afraid he will lose the next presidential election.

Donald Trump addressed supporters in New Jersey after pleading guilty to historic federal criminal charges against him in a Miami courthouse.

The same things that he has repeated before were heard in the speech. According to Trump, a “completely corrupt” Democrat president Joe Biden the administration has launched a political manhunt against him, fearing that he will lose the election.

Trump is aiming to be the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, and Biden has also announced that he will seek another term.

In addition Trump said in his speech that he would appoint his own special prosecutor to investigate the actions of the Biden administration, like the special prosecutor Jack Smith – which Trump calls a “favor” – is now investigating Trump.

At this point there were shouts of “lock him up” from the audience. “Lock her up” was one of Trump’s 2016 election campaign slogans. That’s when it hit to Hillary Clintonaccording to Trump and his supporters, Biden should now be thrown behind bars.

At the end of his speech, Trump also vowed to destroy the “shadow government” or “deep state”. Allegations of a deep state secretly controlling the United States have been widely spread in the Qanon conspiracy theory.

