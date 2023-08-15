Trump’s indictments | Trump Pressed Election Official to ‘Find’ Him More Votes – Leaked Call Starts Georgia Lawsuit

There are 19 defendants in the case filed in the state of Georgia. On the phone, Trump pressed the secretary of state to “find” more votes, but instead the call received by the official was leaked to the media.

All originated from a call on January 2, 2021, during which the Republican President of the United States Donald Trump tried to pressure the Secretary of State of the State of Georgia Brad Raffensperger to “find” more votes for Trump in the presidential elections held a couple of months earlier.

Trump needed additional votes to close the gap and pass the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of the number of votes received in Georgia. Trump couldn’t have been more specific: he hoped Raffensperger would “find” 11,780 votes, which would have put him one vote ahead of Biden.

Raffensperger was the official responsible for the elections in his state. The people in his office recorded the call, and the audio leaked to The Washington Post. The call got the Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fan of Willis to launch the two-and-a-half-year investigations that culminated in the charges filed on Monday of this week to a total of 41 criminal charges Against Trump and his suspected accomplices.

At issue is already the fourth criminal case against Trump in a short time. The Georgia prosecutor believes that Trump is guilty of 13 different crimes, in addition to which charges were brought against 18 other people.

In addition to the defendants, 30 other unnamed people are believed to have provided assistance in a conspiratorial crime ring in which Trump and others are accused of powerful By means of RICO legislation practically from belonging to a criminal league. According to the prosecutor, the league’s goal was to overturn the Georgia election result and enable Trump to serve a second term as president.

The indictment mentions a total of 161 suspected criminal acts. Among them, 12 tweets sent by Trump were mentioned, in which it was falsely claimed, for example, that Democratic supporters had stuffed illegal ballots into the ballot box in Georgia to ensure Biden’s victory.

Trump’s call to Raffensperger constitutes one suspected criminal act in the indictment. In it, the president spread various conspiracy theories and lies, such as that 250,000 to 300,000 illegal votes were “mysteriously” cast in Georgia.

According to Raffensperger, Trump’s speeches were nonsense. Allegations of election fraud have been refuted in more than 60 court cases.

At the turn of 2020 and 2021, Trump and his assistants had to “find” votes in many other states besides Georgia, because victory in the presidential election is based on the combined votes of all states and the number of electors distributed based on them.

Trump claimed to Raffensperger, for example, that in Detroit, Michigan, “139 percent” of eligible voters had gone to vote. Thus, the election result would have been blatantly falsified.

Former US President Donald Trump played golf in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday.

Georgia was one of seven states where Trump aides recruited fake electors to steal the election win from Biden when the presidential election results were officially certified.

This operation was led by Trump’s lawyer, the former mayor of New York Rudy Giulianiwho was charged with a total of 13 charges in Georgia.

In the state of Michigan, charges were brought against 16 fake voters in July. The same plot of fictitious electors was centrally present in criminal chargeswhich the federal special prosecutor Jack Smith filed against Trump and six alleged accomplices the beginning of August.

The chief of staff of the Trump-era White House is also among those charged in Georgia Mark Meadows. The defendants have been given until noon next Friday to surrender to the Georgian authorities.

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke to the press on November 7, 2020, four days after the presidential election.

Georgian the lawsuit also deals with, for example, a plot in which Trump’s aides tried to get access to voting machines in a county called Coffee. This was how it was supposed to claim how the election result had allegedly been manipulated in favor of Biden.

A pastor is also among the accused Stephen Clifford Leewho is accused of pressuring an election official whom Trump and Giuliani had accused of tampering with the election results in favor of Biden.

The official received numerous death threats and was forced to flee his home in fear of Trump’s fervent supporters.

At the upper level of society, also Trump’s vice president Mike Pence had to flee for his life when Trump supporters stormed the federal Capitol on January 6 and called for Pence to be hanged.

The supporters’ demand was to get Pence to reverse the congressional confirmation of Biden’s victory, four days after Trump tried by phone to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger to find more votes for Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Fulton is the largest county in the state of Georgia, where, for example, the state capital Atlanta is located.

Trump stamped On Monday, charges of witchcraft were filed in Georgia. According to him, the 2.5-year wait in bringing charges is an indication that the prosecutor belonging to the Democratic Party Fan Willis seeks to affect Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

“19 people were charged. The whole world is laughing at the United States when they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has become under the reign of the crook Joe Biden,” Trump stated on Monday evening of the Fox News Digital channel in the interview.

