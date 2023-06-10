Trump’s indictments | Trump kept secret documents, among other things, in his bathroom and ballroom, the photos show

According to federal prosecutors, Trump had documents concerning, among other things, nuclear weapons, weapons programs and the country’s defense plans.

of the United States former president Donald Trump kept secret documents, among other things, in the bathroom and ballroom of his Florida mansion, the newly published photos show.

Photos released by the Florida District Court show numerous cardboard boxes stacked in different rooms. In addition to storage rooms, boxes containing documents have apparently also been piled in the bathroom of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion and on the stage of the grand ballroom.

On Friday, it was reported that a total of seven federal criminal charges have been brought against Trump. The charges concern the handling of classified documents.

According to the Ministry of Justice, this could endanger the country’s security. Trump has been indicted on nearly 40 charges.

Trump’s former military servant has also been charged Walt Cattle against, they say CNN and The New York Times. According to the charges, Nauta lied to the FBI that he did not know about the documents taken to the Trump mansion, although he had actually helped the ex-president move the boxes of documents.

According to the Ministry of Justice, a photo showing documents kept by Trump was also found in Nauta’s possession.

of the United States the Ministry of Justice appointed an independent special prosecutor last fall Jack Smith’s to investigate criminal charges against Trump, such as whether Trump had removed classified documents from the White House after his presidency ended.

Before that, the federal police FBI had taken thousands of documents from Trump’s mansion in connection with the house search. In total, Trump had kept more than 11,000 documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith gave a brief statement to the media on Friday, according to which the prosecutors operate “to the highest possible ethical standards.” According to Smith, it is also very important to him that even in this case the defendant is innocent until proven otherwise.

Smith urged the public to read the charges against Trump in their entirety so that their “scope and gravity” becomes clear. Laws protecting state security information are critical, he said, for example the British one of The Guardian by.

American CBS channel according to Smith also stated that the laws in the United States are the same for everyone.

Jack Smith has previously been, among other things, to The Hague to investigate war crimes in Kosovo.

Trump has repeatedly denied having committed crimes. He has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

In the ranks of the Republicans, the information about Trump’s charges was received with applause. For example, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy wrote on Twitter on Friday that it is a “dark day” for the United States and said that he remains in support of the former president.