Trump’s indictments | The names and addresses of the Georgia grand jury that accepted the indictments are circulating online

After the charges were announced on Monday, the names of the jury members were also published. The Prosecutor’s Office is also subject to security threats.

Stateside of the former president Donald Trump’s The personal information of the members of the grand jury that accepted the indictments in Georgia has been leaked online, says NBC News.

The information has been spread on a questionable website that often features violent rhetoric. However, NBC News is not naming the website to prevent the information from spreading further.

The names and home addresses of the jury members were distributed on the website.

Trump and 18 others are accused in Georgia of violating the state’s organized crime law, among other things.

The charges are related to the actions of Trump and his allies in the state of Georgia to overturn the loss of the fall 2020 presidential election. Trump denies the charges and has called the matter tampered with.

A big one the leak of juror information was discovered by the independent research organization Advance Democracy.

“It’s becoming far too commonplace that citizens performing essential tasks for our democracy receive violent threats from extremists who support Trump,” says the organization’s founder Daniel J. Jones to the media.

In addition, pictures and names of people who were believed to be part of the grand jury were also distributed elsewhere on social media, the organization tells NBC News.

In the United States, a grand jury decides whether to bring formal charges.

Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fan Willis announced the charges Monday, and the names of the grand jury members were released at the same time. However, their other information was not released.

The investigation and indictments have created security threats for Willis’ agency. Tuesday The New York Times said that due to security threats, Willis’ agency had to, for example, equip its staff with bulletproof vests.