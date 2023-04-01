Trump’s indictments | Stormy Daniels: Whatever Trump’s fate, violence will result

Daniels says he’s ready to testify against Donald Trump.

Former adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels says he is proud that the former president of the United States Donald Trump will be prosecuted. for The Times in an interview Daniels calls Trump’s charges “epic” and “monumental.”

“I am proud of. Trump is no longer untouchable. The flip side is that this will divide people and make them take up arms. He’s already got away with inciting a riot, manslaughter and destruction,” 44-year-old Daniels said.

“Whatever the outcome, there will be violence, injury and death,” said Daniels, who was interviewed at an undisclosed location in the United States.

Trump’s impeachment is related to an investigation into a $130,000 payment to Daniels, whose maiden name is Stephanie Clifford, in 2016 during Trump’s presidential campaign.

Daniels has been said to have been paid to remain silent about the alleged sexual relationship with Trump. According to Daniels, they had sex just a few months after Trump’s third wife, Melaniahad given birth to the couple’s son, Barron’s.

Daniels says she has received numerous death threats on her social media accounts since the allegations came out, and that she is scared. However, he told the Times that he would be willing to testify against Trump if asked.

“After all, I’ve seen him naked. He couldn’t possibly be scarier with his clothes on.”

“I have nothing to hide and I look forward to sharing my information with everyone,” Daniels assured.