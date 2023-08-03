The United States had never experienced such a situation. A former president must defend himself before a judge against the accusation of trying to violate the popular will in a presidential election. And this same former president is the one who leads, by far, the polls to run again as a candidate for the Republican Party. The hypothesis of a president signing decrees from jail is no longer unimaginable. Special counsel Jack Smith’s new indictment against Donald Trump for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election result is by far the most serious of the three brought against him in the past four months.

It is the one that should worry you the most because of its scope: constitutional experts consider the charge sheet the most important in history to protect democracy and the rule of law in an American court. And it is because of the personal implications that he may have for the Republican: not only six of his collaborators are also accused; The list of possible witnesses in the future trial includes personalities of the highest category, including former Vice President Michael Pence, one of those greatly affected by the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“[La nueva imputación] It is not just the most serious accusation, by far, against the former president. It is perhaps the most important accusation ever filed in an American court against someone to protect American democracy and the rule of law, ”writes Professor Richard Hansen, from the University of California-Los Angeles, in the digital slate.

The case touches the heart of American democracy and forces it to look in the mirror. About how it is possible that, before the alarmed gaze of the rest of the world, a sitting president could question the electoral practices of the country. That he could allege fraud and that others believed him, to the point that a horde launched against the Capitol at the most sacred moment for the system, when the Legislature confirmed the replacement between presidents. And, above all, that a person suspected of this type of attack against the Constitution can present himself again, and have a not inconsiderable chance of winning, in an election.

Bravado on your social network

In the midst of the storm, Donald Trump continues his bravado on his social network, Truth. “Thank you so much to everybody! He had never had so much support. This unprecedented impeachment of a former (very successful!) president and by far’s leading candidate in the Republican Party and the 2024 election has raised awareness of America’s corruption, scandals, and failure over the past three years. years”, he wrote this Wednesday on his social network, apparently unconcerned about the seriousness of the accusations. “America is a country in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever. I love you all!” Added the candidate to enter the White House again.

But the reality is that this Thursday, at 4:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), the real estate and political magnate must appear before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya in a federal court in Washington to respond to the four charges of which he is accused. : witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the US government, obstruction of legal process, and conspiracy to violate civil rights. All of them directly or indirectly related to the attempted riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a crowd stormed the headquarters of Congress in an attempt to prevent the formal confirmation of the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the 2020 elections.

So far it is not clear if Trump will have to appear in person. It is a decision that corresponds to the court, which since the coronavirus pandemic has sometimes chosen to hold hearings by videoconference. That happened this same Tuesday, hours before the accusation against the former president was received.

“It depends on the court, which is the one who makes these types of decisions. We are willing to abide by what the court rules say. The judge has issued a summons, and he [Trump] He will appear either virtually or in person,” former President John Lauro’s lawyer told CNN on Wednesday.

This case is added to the two previous ones he is facing. In New York he is accused of accounting falsification in connection with payments to buy the silence of a porn actress about her alleged sexual relationship. And in Miami he must respond to the charge that he illegally kept classified documents after leaving the White House. As already happened in those two cases, it is expected that this Thursday he will plead not guilty to the new charges he faces.

Favorable judge in Miami

But the rest of the circumstances surrounding these processes could not be more different. The New York case is relatively weak. And in Miami, Judge Aileen Cannon, a self-appointed judge, has favored him in the past. But Justice Tanya Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama, has a reputation for being tough on cases involving the Capitol storming.

And the charges facing Trump are much more serious. Nothing less than planning to entrench himself in power, despite his electoral defeat, in a plot of intimidation, deception and abuse of his position that would end up leading to an attempted insurrection in the corridors of the Capitol, the holy sanctorum of American democracy.

In its 45 pages, the document presented by Smith does not include great revelations. Most of its content was already known, having been revealed through an investigation by a congressional committee. But it does include new details that have not been made public until now, such as the fact that then-Vice President Pence took notes during his conversations with Trump. And, above all, it presents a devastating panorama of the former president’s intentions.

“Despite having been defeated, the defendant was determined to remain in power,” writes the special prosecutor, also responsible for the investigation into the classified papers in Trump’s possession at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

To do this, he had the help of six collaborators. Smith does not reveal his identities in the text, but most are not difficult to deduce. Among them is former New York mayor and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who spearheaded efforts to keep Trump in the White House. Or the lawyer Sidney Powell, who defended strange theories about the manipulation of electronic voting machines.

His testimony may be critical once the trial headed by Judge Chutkan takes place. As can be the case of other witnesses who, without a doubt, will be called to testify. Among them, that of Pence himself.

The vice president resisted at the time to testify in Smith’s investigation against his former boss. But the indictment is based in large part on his testimony and the notes he took in his conversations with Trump at the time. After the statement of charges was made public, Pence noted Tuesday night: “The indictment serves as an important reminder: No one who puts himself above the Constitution should ever be president of the United States.”

The key in this case will be to demonstrate that Trump was aware that the polls had defeated him and that he was lying when alleging the existence of fraud. Something that Smith has tried to make clear in his blunt statement of charges: “The defendant knew that [sus alegatos] they were false” —says the special prosecutor—, and kept them despite ending up creating “an intense climate of mistrust and anger, and undermining public confidence in the management of the elections.”

This climate continues even today, two and a half years after that assault on the Capitol. Polls show that three in 10 Americans believe there was some kind of tongo in the November 2020 election. Trump has never conceded defeat at the polls, and continues to portray himself as the victim of a vast conspiracy to drive him from power and prevent his return to the White House by all means, most especially the courts.

Georgia, possible next case To the judicial tribulations that Donald Trump is already accumulating, another one is about to be added. Prosecutor Fani Willis, in Fulton County in the State of Georgia, has given signs of planning to charge the former president in the middle of this month, also on charges related to the intention of the Republican politician to alter the result of the 2020 elections. It would be, if it occurs, the fourth accusation against the real estate magnate in four months. Willis is investigating, specifically, attempts to pressure Georgia to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in that state, including an alleged attempt to use false officials to certify Trump’s victory. Trump’s legal team has tried to end the Obama-appointed prosecutor’s investigation using various arguments, though judges have consistently rejected his claims. The last occasion occurred this week, when a magistrate indicated that the former president could not block the investigation before being charged. Trump argued the damage suffered by the case, to which Judge John McBurney replied that “although being the subject of a very public investigation is probably very unpleasant, no court has ever accepted that that is grounds for dismissing an investigation.” On the accusations of Trump’s legal team against Willis’s actions, which he accuses of political motivation, the judge has also considered that the prosecutor has not acted inappropriately at any time.

