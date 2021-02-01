Trump is gone Trumpism remains? Former US President Barack Obama thinks that is only partially correct. The political aftermath of Donald Trump’s legacy is overestimated, “said the 59-year-old in one Interview with the moderator of the ZDF “heute-journal”, Claus Kleber.

For example, Trump was unable to destroy the improved access to health insurance introduced by the Democrats, as announced – but: “20 million people still have their health insurance, even though he promised to throw it in the bin,” said Obama.

“When I think about what we’ve done with clean energy, carbon emissions and so on. That still goes down and Biden can get back on there, regardless of what he (Trump) had to comment on.”

Regarding the strength of the conservative camp led by Trump and his influence, Obama said that Trump was ultimately not re-elected – in contrast to himself in 2012.

Trump’s election victory in 2016 was due on the one hand to centuries-old social conflicts in the USA, but also to the financial crisis of 2008/09, said Obama. The economic turmoil at the time had created instability and worry. Many people feared that there might be setbacks for them personally.

Obama vulnerable to conspiracy theories

In this situation it is very often the case that politics rely on strong men, on power. In addition, right-wing social media were added, in combination with television channels such as Fox News. These fed people with information “completely detached from reality,” he criticized.

“If you feed people lies, distortions, conspiracy theories, and if politicians try to take advantage of this for the sake of their own advantage, then over time social trust can break down and the whole thing can lead to tragedy. Like the ones we saw here in the Capitol. “

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On January 6, a mob of hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in the US capital in an unprecedented escalation of violence after Trump incited them at a mass rally. There were several fatalities.

The security forces were much better prepared for peaceful protests, keyword Black Lives Matter last summer, than they are now for such events in the capital, Obama said, adding: “That says a lot about these long-standing questions and problems in connection with the racial issue in the US. “