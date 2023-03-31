The more the legal siege tightens around Donald Trump, the more approval the former president has been gaining among Republicans ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. This was confirmed by the latest poll, by the conservative Fox News chain, a few hours before announcing his indictment by a New York grand jury on charges related to a secret payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an extramarital affair. The poll, published this Thursday, gave Trump 30 points over Ron DeSantis, double what he took from him in February. The historic accusation, far from compromising his political future, could multiply his punch.

The imputation, a measure that would have ended the aspirations of a traditional politician, is used by Trump to promote his attempt to return to the White House in 2024. The former Republican president made the onslaught of prosecutor Alvin Bragg the focus of his first campaign rally, and he turns to it constantly to raise funds and solicit donations. Although the imputation could serve him in the Republican primaries, appealing to the idea of ​​being the victim of a witch hunt of the establishment Democrat, it seems more difficult to help him win the presidential election (if he wins the nomination by 2024), since he could scare away more moderate voters.

THE IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP, LIVE

The image of the ex-president upon his arrival at the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, probably handcuffed with his hands in front, like white-collar criminals, will be the next step. It is a question —in a case as potentially explosive as this, the first accusation against an active or retired US president— that the delivery of Trump is as orderly as possible, that is, without frights or more fuss than those of the usual rhetoric of the. Those responsible for the Prosecutor’s Office coordinated on Thursday night with the Republican’s lawyers to hand him over “to appear for a court accusation, which remains sealed,” reads the statement from a spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office. The CNN chain pointed out that up to 34 charges will be charged for commercial falsehood, since the Trump Organization recorded the bribery of the actress as “legal expenses”. “Information will be provided when the date of the appearance is decided,” the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office concluded.

When Trump called on his supporters on March 18 to protest the “political persecution” he claims to be subjected to, images of the January 2021 storming of the Capitol by a Trumpist mob took on new life. Fear of a repeat of the violence is the main concern of the city authorities, who have been evaluating contingency plans for weeks, including the mobilization of the entire city police department, the largest in the country. Plans to face any eventuality, because, as Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and main prosecution witness for the prosecution, stressed this Thursday, the indictment and the alleged delivery of Trump “are not the end, but the beginning.” Cohen was in charge of paying the $130,000 to Daniels in October 2016, 12 days before the elections that brought Trump to the White House, to avoid a scandal that would blow up his victory.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, Thursday in Smyrna, Georgia. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE (AFP)

Silent on deadlines

Although the Prosecutor’s Office is scrupulously silent about the deadlines, one of Trump’s lawyers, Joe Tacopina, declared this Thursday on NBC that they expect his client to go to the Manhattan district attorney’s office at the beginning of the week that comes. Another lawyer for the team, Susan Necheles, has specified that it will be on Tuesday, according to the newspaper. The New York Times. A valley date of the calendar, which coincides with the spring break or spring holidays, corresponding to Holy Week and Jewish Passover, and when the Administration offices work at half throttle.

The grand jury indictment means only that Trump has been indicted for one or more crimes, so the arrest, whether by voluntary surrender or by force, is only one step in the process. Local media have reported this Thursday that after the hypothetical arrest it is possible that the former president’s fingerprints will be taken and a photo will be taken for the police file, which could transcend to the press. The multiplier effect, in Republican public opinion, of a Trump filed as a criminal —consecrated as a victim— can overwhelm the Trump supporters.

However, it remains to be seen if he agrees to do so voluntarily. It does not seem, judging by his reaction, to agree with the inevitability of a surrender; On the contrary, this Thursday he hid behind the “witch hunt” of which he claims to be the object of his Democratic rivals, “these thugs of the radical left”, as he defined them in a message published on the social network of the. “This is an unprecedented attack on our country,” he wrote, in virulent capital letters, on Truth Social. “America is now a third world nation in serious decline. How sad!”.

“I can’t have a fair trial!”

“You know I can’t have a fair trial in New York!” she later added on Truth Social. If his lawyers are not correct, the Republican, entrenched in his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) for weeks – he declined the Prosecutor’s offer to testify during the investigation – could count on the help of his co-religionist , and potential rival in the presidential elections, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has said that he will not extradite him.

All eyes are on the office of the Manhattan prosecutor, Democrat Alvin Bragg, Trump’s favorite beast noire and whom he has once again dismissed as a wimp in the hands of financier George Soros. He trump case, the investigation into allegedly violating the 2016 campaign finance rules that would ultimately constitute black pay to Daniels, was languishing in his office when Bragg was elected prosecutor, in the 2021 Democratic primary. It was a legacy case from his predecessor. , fellow Democrat Cyrus Jr. Vance, and was on the verge of derailing after the resignation of the two main investigators, at the beginning of 2022, due to doubts about Bragg’s determination to take the cause forward. Many thought then that it would be dismissed, but Cohen’s testimony, which had become a scourge of his former employer, and Daniels reinforced the investigation.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, a president has been indicted. It comforts me to test the validity of the adage that no one is above the law, not even a former president. Accountability really matters,” Trump’s former lawyer told CNN, not without recalling the due presumption of innocence. “The impeachment against Donald Trump is not a cause for joy,” Daniels’ attorney, Clifford Brewster, said on Twitter. “You have to respect the hard and conscientious work of grand juries. Now that truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.” On the same social network, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, celebrated the indictment with a toast. Thank you all for your support and love. I have so many messages that I can’t reply…I don’t want to spill my champagne either”.

