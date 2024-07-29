Home page politics

Before the 2024 US election, Joe Biden is still active as president. He is planning reforms to the Supreme Court – much to the annoyance of Donald Trump.

Washington – Out of the race for the presidency at the US election 2024 Joe Biden stepped down almost a week ago and appointed Kamala Harris as his successor. But the Democrat is currently still the incumbent US President – and is directing the fortunes of US politics. It has now been announced that Biden wants to reform the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Democrat will introduce a term limit for the judges of the Supreme Court and an enforceable code of ethics, a US government official said. Biden also wants to propose a constitutional amendment that makes it clear that former presidents are not immune from prosecution for offenses committed during their term in office.

Biden plans Supreme Court reform – Donald Trump’s immunity in danger?

The current term of office of Joe Biden is heading towards its final months: The 2024 US election will take place next November and a new president – ​​or a new president – ​​is due to move into the White House in January 2025. The planned changes by the Supreme Court would theoretically have to be approved by Parliament, which is unlikely due to the majority situation in the US Congress is considered unlikely. There are high hurdles, especially for a constitutional amendment. Biden considers the reforms necessary “in view of this crisis of confidence in America’s democratic institutions,” the government representative said.

Essentially, Biden’s proposed changes to the Supreme Court include three points: a term limit for judges, a binding code of conduct and a constitutional amendment on immunity. The latter in particular is likely to be particularly explosive given the current state of US politics: The United States Constitution does not explicitly grant US presidents immunity, even while in office. However, the Justice Department has traditionally held the view that presidents cannot be indicted, at least while in the White House.

Trump’s immunity ruling caused a stir – Biden wants to reform the Supreme Court

The most recent beneficiary of this was the Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald TrumpThe court ruled that he enjoys extensive protection from prosecution for his actions while in office. Biden now wants to put a constitutional amendment to a vote that makes it clear that “no president is above the law.” In other words, former presidents are not protected from prosecution for crimes they committed while in office. Trump, meanwhile, had railed against Harris over the rocket attack on the Golan Heights.

As the New York Times writes, Biden called the court’s immunity ruling in the Trump case a “dangerous precedent” that means “there are virtually no limits to what a president can do.” But a constitutional amendment restricting that decision would be difficult because it would require a two-thirds majority in Congress or in a convention convened by two-thirds of the states and then ratification by three-quarters of the state legislatures. “I’m going to need your help at the Supreme Court because I’m going to be commenting on this soon,” Biden is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Supreme Court reform: Biden puts pressure on Donald Trump ahead of US election

Loud NBCNews The proposed reforms to the Supreme Court are a result of recent controversies surrounding Supreme Court judges and rulings, which have been criticized by President Joe Biden. The court made several controversial decisions this summer that raised at least critical questions. CNN described, among other things, the ruling on Trump’s immunity as “at least astonishing.”

Donald Trump, who is increasingly under pressure due to the recent developments surrounding Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, criticized the US President’s plans last week when they first became public. “The Democrats attempt to interfere in the presidential election and destroy our justice system by attacking their political opponent, me, and our honorable Supreme Court,” he wrote on his online platform Truth Social.

Constitution in the USA: Biden initiates reform of Supreme Court ahead of US election

The Republican presidential candidate recently caused outrage with his statements: Last weekend, Trump commented on the US election in four years – and left room for interpretation. The US Constitution stipulates that a president can only serve a maximum of two terms in the White House. At a campaign rally in front of conservative Christians in Florida on Friday evening local time, Trump called for people to vote and said that this would only be necessary once.

“Christians, go out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it again.” In the election in four years everything will be put right, everything will be fine. “You won’t have to vote anymore, my wonderful Christians.” Harris’ team interpreted Trump’s statement as an indication that the republican if he were to return to the White House, he would “abolish democracy.” The statement fits with other statements made by Trump, such as that he would be a “dictator only on day one,” Harris’ team said on Saturday. (fbu/dpa)