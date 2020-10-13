In India, one of the most fanatical admirers of Donald Trump, who worshiped the American president like a deity, has died. This is reported by the edition The Indian Express.

A resident of Telingana state Bussa Krishna was terribly worried when he learned that his idol was sick with the coronavirus. He refused to eat. The farmer spent all his time praying from morning till night for the health of the American leader. He posted many videos on social media wishing Trump and his wife well. A 33-year-old man developed severe depression.

According to relatives, on the fifth day of the fast, he woke up in the morning, took a bath, drank a cup of tea and collapsed on the floor. He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors only pronounced death from cardiac arrest. In general, the man was absolutely healthy until the news of his idol’s illness knocked him down.

Four years ago, Bussa saw Trump in a dream, after which he set up an altar at his home, erecting a life-size statue of Trump (spending about $ 3,000 on it) and hanging his photographs on the walls. At the Trump Temple, Krishna offered prayers to him. He carried around with him a framed portrait of his “God” and bought T-shirts with his images. And even changed his name to Trump Criss.

Bussa is a widower. His wife died during childbirth, and their son lives with his mother’s grandparents. The villagers were upset by the death of Krishna. He dreamed of seeing Trump in person, but now his wish will never come true. But his passing brought international attention to the village, where for the first time in the world someone built a temple to honor a world leader. Krishna’s friends and neighbors hope that now Trump at least finds out that his ardent fan lived in India.

