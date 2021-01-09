The campaign headquarters of the current US President Donald Trump published in Twitter social network logo with Soviet symbols. After that, the @teamtrump account was blocked. RIA News…

The picture shows the logo of the social network – a bird – in red with the image of a hammer and sickle, together resembling the state flag of the USSR. It is assumed that in this way the Trump headquarters wanted to hint at the infringement of freedom of speech on Twitter.

Earlier, the social network indefinitely blocked Trump’s account due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” Almost 89 million users have subscribed to it. In response, Trump said that the social network “will not silence him” and shared plans to create his own platform for communication. A few minutes later this message was also deleted.