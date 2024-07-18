The Operation Humanize Donald Trump On Wednesday night, Trump was assisted by his eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. It was four days after the former president suffered an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania and at the end of the third day of the Republican Convention that runs until Thursday in Milwaukee.

She was invited to speak by her father, Donald J. Trump, when it was his turn in prime time. “You don’t see a Trump give the floor very often,” she said, “but I got a phone call on Monday from a young lady who said, ‘Dad, I want to speak at the convention.’”

Kai is 17 years old and the firstborn of Donald Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, parents of four children before divorcing in 2018. This Wednesday she wanted to share with the world that her grandfather is, after all, like other grandparents: “He is affectionate and loving. He bought us candy when our parents weren’t looking,” said the girl while from the tribune of personalities the former president listened to her words with that magnanimous face that he has kept after the assassination attempt on Saturday.

“The media makes my grandfather out to be a different person than I know him to be. He is a very loving person. He wants the best for this country and I can assure you that he will work every day to make America great again,” Kai Trump continued.

The idea that the world has gotten the wrong impression of Trump and that, after nine years of being in the public eye, it is time for that to change has been recurrent throughout the convention. From Kevin McCarthy, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, to the delegates present or former collaborators such as Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, head of his campaign in Florida in 2020, insist that the attack has brought out the true face of the former president: a “tough man with a big heart.”

Family thing

The surprise of her granddaughter’s intervention had been spoiled by herself when she announced on her Instagram in the morning, as age goes, that she would speak that same night at the convention, at the same time that her father had been booked, and when the young woman left the stage she gave a speech in which she repeated the mantras that have been heard every day in Milwaukee: Joe Biden’s administration is endangering his compatriots with its “open borders” policy, the economy is worse than when his father was in charge, and there are no longer Democrats like there used to be, with whom one could disagree, like Franklin Roosevelt, Kennedy or Martin Luther King.

Kai joined the former president’s large court of relatives on Wednesday, who have become agents of the patriarch’s political operation. There are the children: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, from the first wife, Ivana, and Tiffany, from the second. There is the daughter-in-law, Lara, Eric’s partner, who is the director of the Republican National Committee, the governing body of the party and a key player in fundraising for the campaign to the White House. And finally there is Melania Trump, the third wife, whose speech at the 2016 convention was one of the high points of the event, but since Trump lost the election she has insisted on not being seen much with her husband.

Melania and Ivanka, who played a prominent role alongside her husband Jared Kushner during her father’s tenure in the White House, are expected to take part in the closing day of the convention on Thursday, which will conclude with the Republican candidate’s speech.

Donald Jr. also took credit for making it possible to elect JD Vance as his vice presidential candidate. “I come from Trump Tower,” he said, “the heart of Appalachia, but we found a way to be friends.” He then marveled at the former president’s performance after nearly losing his life in Pennsylvania. They projected the image that has become the icon of that day, in which the candidate is seen with his fist raised, and he let the audience chant: “Let’s fight! Let’s fight! Let’s fight!” “There’s toughness and then there’s Trump toughness,” Donald Jr. said. “And the good news is that America is at Trump’s toughness level.”