The already president of the United States, donald trumpassured in his investiture speech that one of his first measures will be to declare “the energy emergency”. With this, the magnate seeks to ensure the exploitation of the oil resources that the United States has under its feet, which shows that the practice of fracking. With this, Trump aims to lower the cost of energy and increase the competitiveness of the country’s industry.

Likewise, it also seeks to limit the rise in inflation that will be caused by other of its already announced measures, such as tariffs. But Trump’s commitment to fracking It will also have consequences on energy costs on a global scale. It is evident that flooding the market with American black gold will mean a significant drop in oil prices and a blow to decarbonization.