Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, recently admitted to citing fake, AI-generated court cases in a legal document submitted to a federal judge. According to reports from New York Times, the document in question was a motion seeking to reduce the length of Cohen's three-year probation, which he is facing after a stint in prison and a guilty plea to tax evasion and other charges. The peculiarity of this episode lies in the use of Google Bard, an AI chatbot, which Cohen had mistakenly considered as a “super-powered search engine”. Using Bard for legal research resulted in non-existent cases being included in the legal document. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, after reviewing the motion letter, stated that “none of these cases exist” and asked Cohen's attorney, David Schwartz, why such cases were included in the motion. motion and whether his client, now disbarred, had contributed to the drafting of the document.

Cohen, in response, submitted a written statement saying he did not intentionally mislead the court. He added that he used Google Bard to do legal research and sent some of his findings to Schwartz, but that he didn't realize the cases Bard cited might be false, nor did he think Schwartz would add them to the motion “without not even confirm that they existed.” Schwartz now faces fines for including bogus quotes. This case is not the first in which AI-generated subpoenas have appeared in court. Back in June, two New York attorneys were disciplined and fined $5,000 after including fake court cases generated by ChatGPT in a legal document.