Former US President Donald Trump’s former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that Trump is recovering as expected from being shot in the ear last week, but he noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may need a hearing test.

Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas, said the bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a Trump rally on July 13 in Pennsylvania came “less than a quarter inch from entering his head” before striking the top of Trump’s right ear.

Five days after narrowly escaping assassination, Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican nomination for president in the Nov. 5 election.

“The bullet’s trajectory created a two-centimeter-wide wound that extended to the cartilaginous surface of Trump’s ear,” Jackson, who appeared to be the first public description by a medical professional of Trump’s injury, said in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

“There was significant bleeding initially, followed by significant swelling of the entire upper ear area. The swelling has since gone down, and the wound is healing properly,” he wrote.

Jackson said he has been assessing and treating Trump’s wound daily since the shooting. He said no stitches were needed, but noted that “due to the vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding that requires a bandage to be held in place.”

“He will undergo further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing screening as needed,” Jackson added.