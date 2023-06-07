It is not clear whether Meadows testified in connection with Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, including Congress certifying election results, or the case over Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents after he left office and whether he obstructed efforts. restore it, or both.

But sources confirmed to ABC News that Meadows answered questions about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

When asked, Meadows’ attorney declined to comment on whether Meadows had testified before the grand jury, stressing his client’s obligation to tell the truth when he has a legal obligation to do so.

As reports surfaced of witness after witness attending the grand jury or interviewing federal investigators, Meadows has largely kept a low profile.

Some of Trump’s advisers believe that he could be an important witness in the investigations, especially since the former president asked his aides on several previous occasions about Meadows’ “performance”, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mark Meadows was present at pivotal moments before and after the 2020 election, with many important pieces of information.

This was confirmed by several text messages that Meadows referred to the investigation committee into the Capitol attack, which was formed by the House of Representatives, before he decided to stop cooperating with it, but these messages formed a road map in the investigations, according to sources within the House of Representatives.

As for the documents issue, two people familiar with the matter said Meadows was aware of the National Archives’ efforts to recover nearly 20 boxes of presidential materials that officials were told Trump took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

And that Meadows was one of Trump’s representatives to the archive management, and had some role in trying to discuss the matter with the former president.

The information indicates that Mark Meadows may be linked to vital evidence in the investigations, after he revealed an audio recording of an interview Trump conducted with two people who helped his former chief of staff write memoirs about his years in the White House.