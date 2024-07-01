Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Still at liberty during an appearance in February: former Trump advisor Steve Bannon © Newscom/AdMedia/Imago

Steve Bannon – former advisor to former US President Donald Trump – goes to prison and acts defiantly.

Washington, DC – Steve Bannon will begin a four-month prison sentence this Monday (July 1) – but the former chief strategist of Donald Trump regrets “nothing,” he said. Rather, he sees himself as a “political prisoner,” he told the US broadcaster ABC and stressed: “But that will by no means silence me.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon feels “great” ahead of prison sentence

Rather, he said he feels “great” and has no remorse for his disrespect for Congress. Bannon was sentenced to prison in October 2022 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the parliamentary investigative committee on the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

January 6, 2021 – the storming of the Capitol in pictures View photo gallery

The now 70-year-old remained free during an appeal process. His appeal was then rejected by a federal court in May.

Former Breitbart boss refuses to cooperate in committee on Capitol storming

Bannon is also the former head of the ultra-right website BreitbartBy storming the Congress building in Washington, fanatical Trump supporters wanted to prevent the election victory of the current president Joe Biden against Trump was formally certified. Trump incited his fans in a speech by claiming that he had been deprived of the election victory through massive fraud.

All information about the US election in a compact summary! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

As a result of the riots, five people lost their lives. To this day, the republican does not accept his defeat against Biden. He wants to move back into the White House after the presidential election in November.

Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro is already serving a prison sentence

A committee of the US House of Representatives investigated the storming of the Capitol and called on Trump confidants such as Bannon and Navarro to cooperate, but they refused. Another important Trump advisor, Peter Navarrowas also convicted of contempt of Congress and has been serving a four-month prison sentence since March. (frs with AFP)