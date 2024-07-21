Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, made his first comment on Sunday after his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, announced his withdrawal from the race.

Trump told CNN that he believes defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election will be easier than defeating the Democratic president, who announced his withdrawal from the presidential race earlier today.

A reporter for the network, on the X platform, said that Trump made these statements to the television network shortly after Biden announced his decision.