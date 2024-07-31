Washington.– Former President Donald J. Trump’s first television ad against his new rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, splices together footage of her dancing and images of migrants crossing the border, while accusing her of being a failed “border czar.”

The 30-second ad seeks to blame Harris for millions of border crossings and a quarter-million fentanyl deaths, which the ad says occurred “in full view of Harris.”

It closes with a new slogan from Trump against Harris: “Failed, Weak and Dangerously Liberal.”

The words flash on the screen as she dances, which is footage from an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The Trump campaign will air the ad over two weeks in six key states.

Spending by state, according to AdImpact data, is $2.7 million in Pennsylvania, $2.3 million in Georgia, $2.3 million in Michigan, $1.9 million in Arizona, $1.8 million in Nevada and $1.3 million in Wisconsin.

The ad also uses an interview Harris gave to NBCA’s Lester Holt in 2021, when facing pressure from Republicans to visit the border, she said she didn’t understand why her presence was so important.

In addition to mentioning crimes committed by migrants, it raises the spectre of a possible terrorist attack. “ISIS is here,” says the narrator.

The statement is an apparent reference to the arrests of eight Tajik men who are being investigated for possible links to the Islamic State.

The men have not been charged with any terrorism-related offenses, but Republicans have raised concerns that potential terrorists could be among the migrants and could illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris spokesman Ammar Moussa accused Trump of “telling his trademark lies” and noted that he opposed a bipartisan border deal that would have toughened enforcement.