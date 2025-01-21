On his first day in office, President Trump signed a series of executive orders that will place the United States in a radically different environmental path to that of the Biden administration. The decrees and memoranda take the first steps toward fulfilling many of the promises Trump made during the election campaign: Withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, drill more oil and natural gasand repeal multiple environmental directives and departments of the Biden era.

Although Trump’s executive orders are far-reaching, it is not yet clear how they will be implemented or how quickly they will be felt. Executive orders tell government agencies how to apply the law, but they can be challenged by courts if they appear to violate the US Constitution or other laws, as was the case with Trump’s travel ban executive order in January 2017.

However, Trump’s executive orders send a clear signal about his administration’s environmental priorities: extracting more fossil fuels, weakening support for green energy, and moving away from global climate leadership.

The US withdraws from the Paris Agreement

This executive order directs the United States ambassador to the United Nations to present a formal notification that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Paris Agreement, signed in 2016, commits countries to reducing greenhouse emissions and submitting five-year updates on their climate plans to achieve agreed emissions reduction targets.

In his first term, Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, although the terms of the agreement meant that the withdrawal would not occur until November 2020. In one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden had the United States rejoin to the Paris Agreement. The United States will take at least a year to abandon the Agreement.

“This shortsighted measure shows a disregard for science and the well-being of people around the world, including Americans, who are already losing their homes, livelihoods and loved ones as a result of climate change,” denounces Jonathan Foley, director executive of the charity Project Drawdown.

The executive order also rescinds the US International Climate Finance Planan increase in international climate finance from the Biden administration that reached more than $11 billion a year by 2024. “Essentially, this is the richest country in the world turning its back on the poorest countries at a time when they most are suffering,” explains Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics.

Promotion of fossil fuel extraction and Alaska

President Trump dedicated three executive orders to make it easier for the United States to exploit its vast fossil fuel reserves. On the campaign trail, Trump consistently promised to “drill, drill, drill,” and on his first day as president he underscored this slogan with orders to eliminate Biden-era environmental regulations and standards that restrict fossil fuel exploration.

One of the executive orders focuses specifically on Alaska, which has vast fossil fuel reserves and was the location of Willow, a controversial oil and gas project approved by the Biden administration in 2023. Trump’s executive order opens the door wide to other projects, calling for the US to “expedite the permitting and leasing of energy and natural resources projects” in Alaska and to repeal any regulations passed by the Biden administration. that may hinder this objective. It also specifically rescinds the cancellation of leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and withdraws an order from the Secretary of the Interior that temporarily halted oil and gas leasing in the Refuge.