Trump considered the charges against him “persecution of a political opponent.”

The prosecution and the defense team of former US President Trump agreed that the next session in the case of attempting to change the results of the 2020 presidential elections will be on August 28.

On Thursday, Trump declared his innocence of conspiracy against American institutions, two days after he was accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican billionaire appeared before a federal court located near the Capitol building, which was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Trump is accused of planning, with six others whose names were not mentioned, to overturn the election result, and this case is the most serious of the three criminal cases that threaten to hinder his attempt to return to the White House.

And US media said that Trump left the court after he appeared to investigate the charges against him.

What did Trump’s criminal indictment say?