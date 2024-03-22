The former president of United States Donald Trump has been developing a series of financial “plays” that seek to boost their businesses. The Republican needs to get an injection of money into his coffers that will allow him to cover his campaign expenses to the presidential elections of 2024 and, also, pay the fines that the justice system has imposed.

Enter the bag with a media conglomerate, investing in real estate businesses and fundraising are part of this strategy.

And Trump not only needs capital for the November elections in which he will face Joe Biden, but he also owes justice $464 million, a fine imposed on him by a judge in NY after finding him guilty of fraud.

A few weeks ago, justice concluded that Trump's companies participated in a years-long conspiracy to deceive banks and insurers about the real value of their properties.

Although Trump appealed, interest could accrue and he needs to quickly raise capital.

Donald Trump. Photo:EFE Share

The media company that will go public

One of the moves Trump is planning is for the media company to donald trump, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), merges with an inactive firm listed on Wall Street, following the favorable decision of a shareholders meeting on Friday.

This vote will allow the candidate for the Republican presidential nomination and former president to obtain funds.

Regarding the operation, TMTG will merge with what is known as a publicly traded vehicle under the acronym DWAC (Digital World Acquisition Corp).

These types of companies, known as SPACs, are a kind of empty shell whose sole purpose is to allow a company to go public more quickly than through the traditional route of an offering of shares to the public.

TMTG, of which Donald Trump is the main shareholderwill control several tens of millions of shares in the new company resulting from the merger.

According to various estimates, his stake would amount to more than $3 billion at DWAC's current share price of almost $40.

The agreement between TMTG and DWAC provides for a six-month lock-in period during which shareholders cannot sell their securities on the market.

But nothing would prevent Trump from proposing his actions as a guarantee for justice, or from obtaining a loan based on the value of these securities.

Trump and Biden could face each other again in the November 2024 elections. Photo:EFE Share

An office complex in Florida

Trump wants to build an office complex in Palm Beach.

Construction of the new office complex at Trump National Golf Club, 45,000 square feet (4,186 square meters) and three stories high in Jupiter, may cost up to $15 million, according to The Palm Beach Post. .

Trump's Florida operations include Trump National, Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach and the private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, as well as ownership of Trump National Doral in Miami County. -Dade.

The plans for the construction of the office complex have not yet been presented to the Jupiter city council, but could be presented next April for review and to evaluate whether it complies with zoning regulations, the aforementioned newspaper added.

Going public with a media conglomerate, investing in real estate businesses and fundraising are part of this strategy.

Fundraising

At the same time, the Trump campaign for the presidential elections has also been collecting large sums of money. d Trump raised $20.3 million in February for his election campaign and had accumulated $41.9 million at the end of that month, his team told Fox News on Wednesday.

In January, Trump raised about 13.8 million and in December 10.5 million, the media reports.

Trump's figures, although they represent an improvement over previous months, are far from those of his rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, who reported 53 million raised in February and a total of 155 million.

*With AFP and Efe