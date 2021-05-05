ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The banned ex-US president tries to get on social media through the back door. Meanwhile, Facebook announces that it will continue to ban Trump.

Update from May 5, 3:15 p.m.: Ex-US President Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook – Facebook’s independent oversight board decided on Wednesday. However, the social network also received a reprimand: the ban, which is unlimited in time, was “not appropriate,” it said. Facebook should check the facts again in the next six months.

According to a report, the committee stood behind the original ban New York Times but explicitly. Facebook blocked Trump after storming the Washington Capitol in January. The continued risk of new violence justified the measure, it said. The aim, however, should be a “defined punishment” instead of a temporary end.

Shortly before the groundbreaking decision: Trump starts his own “Twitter”

Initial report: Palm Beach – Can Donald Trump * go back on Facebook? A few hours before the decision is made, the ex-US President * rushes forward. The banned from major online platforms has started a blog area on his website – from which the individual posts can also be shared on Twitter and Facebook. A way to still effectively get his controversial views to his followers.

The blog area started on Tuesday with the title “From Donald J. Trump’s Desk” is reminiscent of Twitter, except that only Trump sends. It is still a second class presence so far. You cannot follow Trump directly. As a reminder: he once had more than 80 million followers on Twitter. A Twitter spokesman said it was generally allowed to share content on Twitter, as long as it did not violate the platform’s guidelines. Facebook initially did not comment on the Trump plan.

Facebook, Twitter and Youtube blocked Trump * shortly before the end of his term in office. The trigger was the storming of the US Capitol * by his supporters – and that he expressed sympathy for the attackers *. In addition, he claimed for weeks without any evidence that his victory in the 2020 presidential election had been “stolen”, thus fueling tensions.

Twitter has emphasized that Donald Trump has no direct route back to the platform. © Arnulf Hettrich / Imago

Twitter blocks Trump – Youtube wants to unblock him again when the risk of violence has decreased

Twitter has already emphasized that there is no direct way back to the platform for Trump. Google’s video platform Youtube, on the other hand, wants to unblock its profile when “the risk of violence has decreased”.

Facebook’s independent board of directors wants to announce its decision on Trump’s suspension this Wednesday afternoon. The “Oversight Board”, consisting of legal experts, activists and former politicians, is a kind of “Supreme Court” of Facebook, whose decisions even boss Mark Zuckerberg cannot overrule.

The money for the supervisory body was provided by Facebook – but is in a trust company, which is supposed to ensure independence. In the few previous decisions, the Oversight Board has already reversed several blocks of content by Facebook. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

