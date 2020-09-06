Former US president lawyer Michael Cohen wrote in his memoir that US President Donald Trump admires Russian chief Vladimir Putin’s governing fashion. The Washinpton Post, who had a duplicate of the ebook, which will likely be revealed on September 8.

In line with Cohen, quoted by the publication, the US president compares the management of Vladimir Putin together with his administration of the Trump Group.

The White Home rejected the knowledge in Cohen’s memoirs as unfaithful. An administration official instructed the publication that Cohen’s feedback on Russia are unfounded. He additionally harassed that the investigations didn’t reveal collusion between Trump’s election marketing campaign and Russia.

Recall that the investigation of alleged makes an attempt to intrude with the American electoral course of in 2016 was carried out by US Particular Legal professional Robert Mueller. In April final 12 months, within the closing report, Mueller admitted that he had not discovered Trump’s collusion with the Russian Federation.

Cohen was sentenced to a few years in jail in 2018 for numerous crimes, together with tax evasion, banking fraud, and violation of marketing campaign finance guidelines.