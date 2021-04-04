A future US president doesn’t order like a normal man, of course. But one incident apparently weighed heavily on a former Donald Trump bodyguard.

London – It is said to be a total of $ 130. “Donald Trump still owes me money for McDonald’s. He said he’ll pay me back, but he never did. ”These allegations are made by the former US President’s bodyguard, Kevin McKay, in the British tabloid Daily Mail.

According to the report, McKay was fired as Trump’s bodyguard back in 2012. Sounds like washing dirty laundry.

But one question does arise. How do you get rid of $ 130 at McDonald’s? McKay’s account is detailed, if not lengthy – but in the end you at least have a clue as to what salaries are paid to bodyguards.

Trump borrows money for fast food and shocks McDonald’s employees with convoy.

The thing happened in 2008. Trump was in Scotland because he was visiting his golf course there. Now it should go back to New York from Aberdeen Airport. But not without provisions. Trump asked McKay to stop at a McDonald’s.

“We were traveling in a convoy of six black Range Rovers with around 15 men in suits. The employees looked a little shocked when we pulled into the parking lot, ”says McKay. Trump had no British currency with him and therefore asked him to put the money out.

Trump’s ex-bodyguard talks about his salary – “Earned only $ 2,700”

“Of course,” was the answer – for a good 20 cheeseburgers with fries and around 15 soft drinks. At this point the $ 130 is explained. McKay reports that Trump’s “usual” McDonald’s order is two cheeseburgers with fries and sugar-free cola.

And apparently he lent Trump a second time for fast food. “That order cost me $ 95. Quite a lot, because back then I was only making $ 2,700 a month, ”he complains. He has done the job for Trump since 2007. After all, five years. (frs)