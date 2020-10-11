The attending physician to the President of the United States, Sean Conley, said that Donald Trump, who had a coronavirus infection, is no longer contagious. It is reported by RIA News, referring to a memorandum circulated by the White House.

Conley noted that the head of the United States, according to the criteria of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, can already end the isolation.

“The PCR test performed this morning shows, by accepted standards, that it no longer poses a transmission risk to others,” said Trump’s doctor.

We will remind, at the end of last week, the American president announced that he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump spent three days in the hospital, after which he returned to the White House.

He said that during his illness he felt tired and weak, and also declared his readiness to become a plasma donor for other patients.