President Donald Trump on the balcony of the White House. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

The medical report published this Saturday night ensures that Donald Trump is no longer contagious. The doctor of the US president, Sean Conley, has assured that the Republican meets the criteria of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) to end confinement safely and that according to the ” currently recognized standards ”is no longer considered a transmission risk to others. The president tested positive for coronavirus nine days ago and this morning he made his first public act with a speech before half a thousand followers from the balcony of the White House.

Three weeks before the election and before it was made public that Trump was certain to break the isolation, the Republican’s campaign team had already scheduled three rallies for next week: Florida on Monday, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday. The president’s efforts are in place in some of the key territories to win the November 3 presidential elections. Since he was infected with the virus that has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States, he has taken iron from the disease. Although he said he had “understood” her during her hospitalization, her appeal has been not to be afraid of her and not to let her determine the lives of citizens.

This morning’s speech on the White House lawn lasted just 18 minutes. The Administration insisted it was not a campaign act on federal property, but a message about its efforts to enforce law and order in the country. However, many of those summoned – who did not respect the recommended social distance – belonged to a group called “Blexit,” a movement that seeks to convince African Americans and other minorities to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party. There were also no new proposals and he attacked his Democratic rival in the elections, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I feel very good,” said the president from the balcony and falsely assured that the virus was “disappearing.” The United States has chained three consecutive days with more than 50,000 daily cases and in 40 of the 50 States, the contagion figures are higher than those of last week. This morning’s event took place a few feet from the Rose Garden, where exactly two weeks ago the President celebrated the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Of those attending that meeting, more than a dozen have tested positive and the infected linked to the White House are already over thirty.

