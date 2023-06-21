Trump’s dilemma
He has written extensively about the indictments against former President Donald Trump, his alleged crimes, and his defense that it is a partisan political attack. But the larger story is the radical transformation of a large segment of the American electorate into a cult-like movement under the thrall of a cult leader, Donald Trump. The center-right Republican Party once thrived on a simple conservative philosophy of the rule of law, individual liberty, lower taxes, and small government.
Now it has become an intolerant, xenophobic, populist movement that exploits the fears and resentments of Americans ravaged by economic, political and cultural changes.
These factors were the firewood that was waiting for the spark. The spark that ignited the flames came in the form of social unrest caused by the economic collapse of 2008 and the election of Barack Obama. Obama came with a message of hope and a vision for an inclusive America to inspire a coalition of young voters, women, blacks, Latinos, Asians, and newly immigrant groups.
Within months of Obama’s decisive victory, Republicans launched a cultural counterattack, exploiting the discontent of voters who felt left out. The movement, which doubted that Obama was not born in the country, challenged the legitimacy of his presidency, and the “Tea Party” attacked the so-called “big government” because of the economic problems and social tensions facing middle-class white Americans. These two movements laid the foundation for the rise of Donald Trump in 2016.
Trump has never been a traditional conservative “Republican” that one would understand by understanding his political philosophy, but he was also more than just a reality TV celebrity. After convincing a large minority of voters that he alone understood their suffering and could save them, he transformed the modern Republican party from a political party to a mere person-centered one. Sect leaders throughout history share many characteristics. They are narcissists who seek the limelight and fight to be the center of attention.
They show success and strength, never admit failure or error, use sarcasm to ridicule and humiliate their opponents, and convince their followers that only they know the fears and insecurities of the public and can address them. By identifying with their followers, sect leaders convince believers that those who oppose them are common enemies. The gist of Donald Trump’s speech to the Republican convention in 2016 was a dark, foreboding picture of America, in which he was the only person who could lead America “back to greatness.”
During the campaign and subsequent years, Trump developed these themes, cemented this identification with his base, and made common enemies represented in the “Democrats” and “Republicans” who opposed him, the press, the judiciary, and the “deep state.” And when facts undermined the reality he sought to create, he put forward “alternative facts” and Trump fanatics believed them.
The reaction to the recently revealed indictments is much like this. In his remarks to the Georgia Republican Convention, one day after the indictments were issued, Trump asserted that the 2020 election was stolen, describing the indictments as “election interference,” a “witch-hunt,” and an abuse of power. “Biden is trying to imprison his main opponent,” he said. In an attempt to downplay the charges against him, Trump claimed that his alleged crimes are ashamed of the crimes of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
To his list of enemies he added others to include Marxists, “Democrat-controlled” law enforcement agencies, and “the sick political class that hates our country and defends the “corrupt system” it is determined to destroy. After his first court appearance to a storm of cheers, he said, “If the Communists get away with this, it won’t stop with me. They will not hesitate to step up their persecution of Christians, fetal rights activists, parents who attend school board meetings, and even future Republican candidates.” I am the only one who can save this nation.
We can argue about charges and allegations of persecution, but we cannot ignore his control over a large part of the “Republican” party. Despite the indictments, endorsements from Republican elected officials continue to emerge. He is the leader of their sect, and they fear opposing him. The legal process will run its course, but conviction will not eliminate Donald Trump or his “cult.”
If he wins, his followers will feel guiltless. And if he loses, Trump supporters will feel that they are victims and ready for revolution, as happened on January 6, 2021. This “sect” that has been developing for decades will not end with electoral defeat or condemnation. We must pay attention to its root causes that must be addressed to restore reason to our political life.
President of the Arab American Institute – Washington
