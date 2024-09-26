Home page policy

From: Laura May

The TV debate between the two running mate candidates in the US election is eagerly awaited. Republican JD Vance is confident of victory.

Washington – Almost a week before TV duel in the US election between the two running mate candidates JD Vance is apparently not worried. The republican from Ohio feels superior in terms of rhetoric and content. Just like Donald Trump he doesn’t have to worry about such public appearances.

He has to get in touch a few weeks before US election not prepare for the duel against the Democratic candidate and governor of Minnesota Tim Waltzclaims Vance. He will not take part in any boot camp or crash course before the forum.

JD Vance thinks he doesn’t have to prepare for the TV duel with Tim Walz in the US election

In contrast to Democratic politics, the Republican worldview would speak for itself. “We have strong views on public policy, so we don’t have to prepare as much,” Vance said in a press call with the on Wednesday New York Post.

The New York Times had reported that, unlike Vance, Democratic candidate Walz will attend a multi-day debate camp in rural Michigan this week. With this, the Democrat wants to focus on the of CBS News to prepare for a moderated showdown against Vance on October 1st in New York.

In the TV duel, Vance wants to concentrate on remembering Donald Trump’s “successful” policies

Both President Joe Biden as well as vice president Kamala Harris decided to pause for days before their respective debates against former President Donald Trump and prepare mentally and rhetorically for the TV duels. “We have no plans to do anything similar,” Vance said Wednesday.

He will focus on reminding the American people of the “successful” policies of Donald Trump and highlighting the failed policies of Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris’ record is marked by unaffordable food and housing and Americans losing their jobs, Vance provoked. “So I don’t think we need to prepare that much because we don’t need to hide our record from the American people — we just need to talk about it.”

Despite showing off, Vance is practicing the TV duel before the US election with the support of his wife

Both Walz and Vance have already participated in mock debates to prepare for their duel, contrary to the Republican’s claim not to simulate a duel. The Democrat appointed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to replace Vance. The Republican had Rep. Tom Emmer – the House majority leader and Walz’s fellow Minnesotan – debate him to focus on the “people’s” approach Democrats to prepare.

According to information from the New York Post also prepared at his home in Cincinnati with the support of his wife Usha. He also enlisted the help of Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller. (lm)