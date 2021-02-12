Trump’s defense team hopes to quickly acquit him

The defense team of the former US president in the Senate is seeking to acquit him quickly, stressing “a tragedy that Donald Trump has nothing to do with”, with regard to the charge of “inciting disobedience” after his supporters’ attack on the Capitol building.

President Joe Biden, who has spent more than 35 years in the Senate in Congress, said he was “looking forward” to seeing what his Republican “friends” would do during the vote that could take place this weekend. He expressed his hope that they would assume their “responsibilities.”

The lawyers for the forty-fifth president of the United States are trying to refute the arguments of the Democrats, who for two days presented the facts of the bloody attack on the sixth of January, presenting horrific videos.

David Shawn, one of Trump’s attorneys, told Fox News: The president is very optimistic, promising that the case will be short, and that it will last less than four hours in front of hundreds of senators, judges, juries and witnesses in this historic trial.

He added, “As I said from the beginning, this trial should never have happened, and if it did, it should be as short as possible, given the complete absence of evidence.”

The defense not only rejected his client’s full responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by hundreds of his supporters at the end of his big speech on January 6, but also considered that the entire impeachment measures are inconsistent with the constitution because Trump is no longer president.

Asked about the displeasure felt by even Republicans after displaying the harsh images of the attack, David Sean said: “This is what happens when a movie studio is resorted to.” He added, “They never linked Donald Trump and all of that.”