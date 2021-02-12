This February 12, the turn for the defense in the impeachment trial against former United States President Donald Trump, accused of “inciting insurrection” after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, began. The ex-president’s lawyers point out that it is a case of “political revenge” and defended “freedom of expression”, mainly because it was someone who served as head of state.

With a defense different from that of last Tuesday, February 9, which aroused the fury of Donald Trump according to reports from the US press, the lawyer Michael Van Der Veen opened the presentation of his case arguing that the impeachment is reduced to an act of “Hatred” and retaliation of the democrats against the ex-president.

“The article of impeachment before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political revenge,” Van der Veen said in his opening, adding that it is part of the Democratic Party’s “witch hunt for years.”







Likewise, the lawyers defended the rhetoric used by the former president on January 6, which according to the prosecutors of the House of Representatives incited violence against the Capitol while the legislators certified the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential elections of January 3 . Trump’s attorneys argued that the former head of state’s speech is protected by the guarantee of freedom of expression, included in the first amendment to the US Constitution.

“Prosecutors cannot prove explicitly or implicitly that Trump’s words urged violence,” said Michael Van Der Veen, who leads the team today.

Democratic prosecutors concluded their case on Thursday, arguing that Trump knew what would happen when he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and asked them to “fight like hell,” for which they ensure that the former Republican leader must be held accountable.

The defense intervention is expected to extend over the weekend.

News in development …