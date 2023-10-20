Donald Trump’s name was heard this Friday in a courtroom in Atlanta (Georgia). A former lawyer for his campaign, Kenneth Chesebro, has pleaded guilty to having participated with the former president and other defendants in a conspiracy to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election in the State of Georgia. Chesebro’s confession, broadcast live, comes the day after another prominent lawyer for the former president, Sydney Powell, also pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutor Fani Willis that includes her commitment to testify against Trump. The former president’s defense becomes complicated.

This week’s two confessions occurred by surprise days before the trial against those defendants began. For prosecutor Willis it is a double triumph. On the one hand, it tightens the siege against Trump with new incriminating testimonies, which in this case also belong to the former president’s close circle during his attempts to rig the elections and cling to power. On the other hand, the prosecutor avoids revealing ahead of time her accusatory strategy and the evidence she has at her disposal in a trial that would have been a kind of dress rehearsal for the one that will be held against Trump and some of the other defendants in the same case. For this reason, the prosecution has accepted generous deals that prevent the accused from having to go to jail.

Trump is charged with 13 counts, including violating Georgia’s racketeering law, conspiring to impersonate an official, pressuring an official to betray his oath of office and conspiring to file false documents. That some of the participants in this alleged criminal organization to interfere in the electoral results admit the facts is quite a blow for him in a particularly delicate case.

Chesebro, 62, pleaded guilty this Friday to a serious crime of conspiracy to register false documents, one of the crimes for which the former president is accused. The indictment alleged that Chesebro coordinated and executed a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate falsely declaring that Trump won the election in the state and proclaiming themselves the “duly elected and qualified” electors of Georgia for the presidential election, which was does indirectly through them. Trump lost the election by less than 12,000 votes in that state.

Chesebro has been sentenced to five years of probation, $5,000 in restitution and 100 hours of community service. Additionally, he will write a letter of apology to Georgia residents and pledges to testify truthfully in any future trials related to the case. His own admission of guilt has already been express testimony against Trump, since he has acknowledged that he conspired with him to alter the electoral result.

For her part, Powell, 68, pleaded guilty Thursday to six misdemeanors in which she was accused of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of electoral duties. She will not have to go to jail, but she will be on six years’ probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write a letter of apology to the authorities and citizens of Georgia. The lawyer, a prominent protagonist in the attempts to subvert the result of the 2020 elections with various conspiracy theories and with specific actions, also agreed to testify in future trials against the other defendants.

The lawyer is one of six conspirators, in addition to Trump, referred to in the case being pursued against the former president in Washington for interference in the 2020 elections, which is expected to go to trial on March 4 of next year. In that case, however, Trump’s alleged accomplices were not named by name nor are they currently charged, since the prosecutor preferred to focus on the former president to expedite the investigation of the case.

Last month, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, a lower-profile defendant, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors and was sentenced to five years of probation and agreed to testify in subsequent proceedings. Prosecutors accused Powell of conspiring with Hall and others to access election equipment without authorization and of hiring computer forensics company SullivanStrickler to send equipment to Coffee County, in southern Georgia, to copy software and data from voting machines and computers there.

The other 16 defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty. There is no date set for the trial. In the case of Chesebro and Powell, the oral hearing was going to begin this Monday because they had requested to exercise their right to have a speedy trial in accordance with Georgia law, which already showed the first cracks in the defense strategy of the different defendants. .

